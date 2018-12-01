Menu
The victim, in the centre of the picture, is pushed down onto the ground.
Teen’s nose broken in filmed schoolyard attack

by Christopher Harris
1st Dec 2018 6:45 AM
A TEENAGE girl has had her nose broken in a shocking filmed schoolyard attack that has left her too scared to return to school.

The disturbing footage shows a schoolgirl march towards the 13-year-old victim before grabbing her by the hair and flinging her to the ground at Maitland Grossmann High School last month.

Video stills of the horrific schoolyard attack.
The victim, a much smaller girl, tried to defend herself from the punches that followed but suffered a broken nose and severe bruising before a teacher could intervene.

The girl, who cannot legally be named, said she was now too scared to return to school.

"She just went at me for no reason," the girl said.

The video of the fight was later uploaded to social media, further upsetting the victim.

 

Her mother said police refused to charge the other 13-year-old girl and instead she was cautioned under the Youth Offenders Act.

It is the latest bullying incident at the school since The Saturday Telegraph uncovered allegations including that children had been locked in storerooms and a failure of staff to deal with bullying.

The school declined to comment.

The 13-year-old attacker was cautioned over the incident.
