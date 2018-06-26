Teens need your help to reach summit

DONATE NOW: Lismore Clubhouse youth facilitators Pavel Sola and Joyce Spink will accompany member's Isabella Braga,12 and Ellesar McMahon, 17, pictured in the middle, to the 2018 Teen Summit in Boston.

DONATE NOW: Lismore Clubhouse youth facilitators Pavel Sola and Joyce Spink will accompany member's Isabella Braga,12 and Ellesar McMahon, 17, pictured in the middle, to the 2018 Teen Summit in Boston. Francis Witsenhuysen

JUST three thousand dollars stands in the way of two young hopefuls' dream of making the 2018 Teen Summit in Boston.

Held next month, the biennial event will see more than 300 young people from youth groups across more than 100 countries gather in Boston to connect, collaborate and explore innovative solutions to social issues through the creative use of technology.

Two hopefuls from The Clubhouse in Lismore Isabella Braga, 12 and Ellesar McMahon, 17, unanimously agreed the experience would be life changing.

"This opportunity will help to give me more direction with what path I'd like to go down, career wise," Ellesar said.

"We are touring MIT, and Google so it will give me ideas about things I want to do in the future.

"We are really thankful for people donating, because we wouldn't be going if it wasn't for them."

Lismore Clubhouse manager Anita Mansfield said t he event includes collaborative cross-cultural activities and other opportunities for educational, career, and personal growth.

"The young candidates are so excited," Mr Mansfield said.

"We are so close now to being able to send them on their way.

"Fleet Partners in Lismore and Alstonville Rotary Club have each contributed $1000. We now urgently need $3000 to cover the remaining costs, so if you have any money left in your end of year budget, please consider us. Donations over $2 are tax deductible."

Co-located at the Northern Rivers Conservatorium in Keen Street, The Clubhouse provides a safe, free, after-school program for young people aged 12-18. It was one of only four in Australia; and the only one in regional Australia. Members work with mentors to explore their ideas, develop skills, and build confidence through the use of cutting-edge technology to become self-confident, motivated learners and leaders.

To help send the young hopefuls on their way, please contact Amanda Shoebridge on 02 6620 1800 or go to socialfutures.org.au and click 'donate to the Clubhouse' on the home page.