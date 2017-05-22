Teens lead police on pursuit in stolen car

TWO teenagers have been charged after a pursuit near Lismore yesterday.

About 8.35pm Sunday, police attached to Traffic & Highway Patrol attempted to stop a stolen Nissan Pulsar on Bruxner Highway, Wollongbar.

The vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated.

With the assistance of officers from Richmond Local Area Command, a short time later the vehicle stopped near the intersection of Gordon Blair Drive, Goonellabah.

Two male teenagers were arrested and taken to Lismore Police Station.

A 15-year-old was charged with be carried in conveyance and breach of bail.

He was refused bail to appear at a Children's Court today.

A 16-year-old was charged with take and drive conveyance and unlicensed driver.

He was granted strict conditional bail to appear at a Children's Court on Friday June 9.