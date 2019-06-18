Teen's disappearance 'a stark reminder' to backpackers

THE search for the missing Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez hits its ninth day backpackers have voiced their concerns about visiting the town.

Backpackers arriving in Byron Bay have been made aware of the search for Theo and remain concerned for his safety, and their own.

Three Swedish friends, Julia Lewin, Lisa Angervall and Emily Lewin, who arrived in the Byron Bay on Monday, said they were apprehensive about coming to the coastal town.

"It makes me worried and anxious because I don't feel safe," Ms Lewin said.

"I don't know what's happened to him."

Ms Angervall said the friends had heard about Theo's disappearance before arriving in Byron Bay.

"I was thinking we shouldn't go (to Byron Bay) but then you also don't know the circumstances to why it happened," she said.

"I know that I would do things to make sure I'm safe."

But Ms Lewin said Theo's disappearance was a stark reminder for other tourists to always be vigilant of their own safety.

"You walk around you see all the reminders and the posters but again that reminds you that you have to be aware and careful, especially as a girl," she said.

But as the search for Theo ramps up, business owners don't believe Theo's disappearance will damage Byron Bay's reputation as a safe community.

Peter Wotton discuss missing backpacker Theo Hayez in Byron Bay. Marc Stapelberg

Destination Byron Bay spokesperson Peter Wotton said while Theo's disappearance was concerning, visitors shouldn't be concerned about coming to the region.

"This is very unique, we've never had anyone go missing in Byron in the past and it's been a very safe place," Mr Wotton said.

"We've had massive parties and festivals, and no one has gone missing, so it's very unique.

"The community here has always pulled together in all kinds of aspects. This is a real tragedy to happen in Byron Bay.

"We are pulling together and everyone is pitching in to help."

Byron Shire deputy mayor Michael Lyon agreed that he doesn't believe Theo's disappearance will be a concern for future visitors.

"People go missing from time to time," he said.

"It's tragic. Our thoughts certainly go out to Theo's family, but I don't think it's affected Byron in any way."

As police continue to call for anyone with CCTV footage from May 31 or June 1 to come forward, Cr Lyon said the council wouldn't move towards installing more security cameras in the future.

"We might consider it when there's a number of reasons to do so in the centre of town but it's not something we are currently looking at," he said.

"Unless you're going to big brother the entire shire, but this happened out of town."

Reif Hand put up posters in his store in the search for missing backpacker Theo Hayez. Marc Stapelberg

The Byron Corner Store owner Reif Hand said he didn't think Theo's disappearance was warding off tourists.

Mr Hand has been putting out missing person fliers in his cafe to assist with the search.

"If it could jog someone's memory, it was the least we could do," Mr Hand said.

"I didn't have time to go out and help with the search, so I thought we could print out some fliers.

"People have been taking the fliers and customers have been saying they can't believe he's gone."