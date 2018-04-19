Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The ute is taken from the scene following the fatal crash. Picture: Samantha Brett
The ute is taken from the scene following the fatal crash. Picture: Samantha Brett
News

Killed instantly: Teen dies in horror crash

19th Apr 2018 6:33 AM

A teenager is dead after he slammed his ute into a parked flat bed tow truck in Sydney's north this morning.

The horror crash took place on Duffy Ave about 1.20am.

The cab of the ute was crushed by the tow truck tray. Picture: Bill Hearne
The cab of the ute was crushed by the tow truck tray. Picture: Bill Hearne

It is understood the metal tray of the tow truck struck the teen upon impact, killing him instantly.

His male passenger, believed to be in his teens was taken to Royal North Shore Hospital with minor injuries.

The teenage driver was killed instantly. Picture: Bill Hearne
The teenage driver was killed instantly. Picture: Bill Hearne

Police have established a crime scene and are investigating the incident. Seven News is reporting police will look into whether alcohol was a factor.

A report will now be prepared for the Coroner.

editors picks fatal crash teen

Top Stories

    'We don't want 200 houses on our sporting fields'

    'We don't want 200 houses on our sporting fields'

    Council News THE council is planning to rezone recreational land to make way for affordable housing, but nearby residents aren't happy about it.

    • 19th Apr 2018 12:30 PM
    Truck driver suffers head injury after rollover near Kyogle

    Truck driver suffers head injury after rollover near Kyogle

    News A man has been taken to hospital after a truck rolled near Kyogle

    • 19th Apr 2018 1:01 PM
    Man accused of using knife, metal pole in Casino robbery

    Man accused of using knife, metal pole in Casino robbery

    Crime 28-year-old wanted his curfew changed so he could go to work

    Police confirm road worker killed

    Police confirm road worker killed

    News The Bruxner Highway has reopened to traffic

    Local Partners