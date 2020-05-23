Menu
Police located one of the stolen cars in Byron Bay cemetery.
Teens charged after three vehicles stolen; missing car found in cemetery

Holly Cormack
23rd May 2020 12:21 PM
TWO juveniles have been charged following a lengthy foot pursuit by police in the Byron Bay area.

The 16-year-old male and 16-year-old female were suspected of stealing three motor vehicles, which were taken from Pacific Vista Drive during the night of Tuesday May 19.

At around 10.30am Thursday morning (May 21), Tweed Byron officers spotted the juveniles at the intersection of Lilli Pilli Drive and Cemetery Road.

The young man allegedly ran from Police, which resulted in a foot pursuit through bushland near the Byron Bay Cemetery. Further Police arrived at the scene, and not long after he was arrested in Lilli Pilli Drive.

He was taken to Byron Bay Police Station and charged with:

  • Contravene non-association, place restriction order
  • 2 x Be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner
  • 2 x Receive stolen property
  • Goods suspected stolen

The young woman was intercepted near Bangalow Road, where she was allegedly found in possession of cannabis.

She was also taken to Byron Bay Police Station and charged with:

  • Contravene non-association, place restriction order
  • Possess prohibited drug

One of the stolen motor vehicles was located a short time later in the Byron Bay Cemetery. The vehicle was seized and preserved for forensic examination.

Both juveniles have been refused bail to face Lismore Children’s Court on July 10.

