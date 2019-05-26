Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Teens charged after alleged knifepoint robbery

by Elise Williams
26th May 2019 8:29 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Two teenage boys have been charged with 14 offences after they allegedly robbed a man at knifepoint in Brisbane's south last week.

Around 6.30pm on May 23, a 29-year-old man was reversing his car out of a carpark in a Sunnybank Hills shopping centre on Beenleigh St when a boy opened the front passenger door and got inside the car, demanding money.

The boy demanded the man to also give him the keys to the car, however when the man refused, the teenager held a knife to the man's throat, police allege.

The 29-year-old noticed a second boy who also demanded money and the keys to the car, before both boys took a sum of money but not the car keys, before heading towards Mains Rd and Beenleigh Rd.

Police yesterday charged the two teenage boys, a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old, both from Kingston, with a total of 14 charges.

The 15-year-old boy has been charged with robbery in company, attempted robbery, enter premises, unlawful entry of a vehicle, possess tainted property, possess drug utensils and two counts of obstruct police.

The 13-year-old boy has been charged with possession of a knife in a public place, armed robbery, attempted robbery, enter premises, unlawful entry of a vehicle and possess tainted property.

editors picks queensland crime

Top Stories

    20-year plan for village 'falls short', says residents group

    premium_icon 20-year plan for village 'falls short', says residents group

    Council News A "MASSIVE consultation” process has taken place in preparing the vision for the community's future.

    'Essential' bridge inspection to disrupt traffic

    premium_icon 'Essential' bridge inspection to disrupt traffic

    News Motorists may experience 15 minute delays

    Well known Casino business begins a new day

    premium_icon Well known Casino business begins a new day

    Business Casino business changes hands after more than 30 years.

    35 amazing photos of the Northern Rivers

    premium_icon 35 amazing photos of the Northern Rivers

    Community Readers photos have captured the beauty of the world around them