CAUGHT: A trio have been charged after allegedly stealing booze
News

Teens caught consuming 'stolen goods'

Amber Gibson
by
13th Jul 2019 3:39 PM
THREE teenagers have been charged after allegedly breaking into a premise to steal alcohol.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer senior constable David Henderson said Police will allege that at 10:40pm on Thursday night three juveniles broke into a licensed premises on Bridge Street, Lismore.

"They were disturbed by staff as they attempted to steal alcohol,” he said.

"One juvenile was arrested after their responsible adult advised police of their involvement in the theft.

"The two other juveniles were arrested at a Lismore house; at the time they were consuming the stolen goods.”

All three were granted conditional bail and will appear before Lismore Children's Court to face charges of aggravated break, enter and steal.

Lismore Northern Star

