Tiffany Taylor's blood found in murder-accused’s car

A court has heard a pregnant teenage woman blood was found on the glovebox, gearstick and front seat of a car belonging to the man accused of her murder.

PREGNANT teenager Tiffany Taylor did not simply "disappear without leaving a trace", but was killed by a man she met for sex, prosecutors allege.

Rodney Wayne Williams, 65, is on trial in the Brisbane Supreme Court over the murder of the 16-year-old at Waterford West on July 12, 2015.

He has pleaded not guilty the murder of the young woman, who was 15-weeks pregnant when she was allegedly killed.

Crown Prosecutor Phil McCarthy QC today told a Queensland jury Tiffany Taylor's body has never been found, her bank accounts have not been touched and she has not made a Medicare claim since before July 2015, despite her pregnancy.

"Tiffany did not disappear without leaving any trace," he said.

Tiffany Taylor went missing in 2015.

The court heard her blood was later found in Williams car on the glovebox, gearstick and front passenger seat.

"Traces of her blood were found in this car when examined by a forensic scientist on the 4th August 2015," Mr McCarthy said.

"It is... the car owned by Rodney Williams and it was driven by him on July 12, 2015.

"It was this car that Rodney Williams used to collect Tiffany for a paid sexual liaison that was meant to take place... and she has never been seen again.

"The crown contend that Rodney Williams murdered Tiffany during this liaison."

The court heard Ms Taylor had met Williams for sex the night she went missing.

Williams was later seen on traffic cameras with a woman in his car as he merged onto the Logan Motorway, the court was told.

Chat logs between the pair, that were today shown to the jury, show Williams had agreed to pay the teen $500 for sex in a car during a conversation which began around 11am on the day she went missing.

More than 12 hours after they made the agreement to meet, chat logs show Williams wrote again: "Sorry I didn't turn up, I decided I wasn't going to pay for it".

The crown allege he sent this after being contacted after police about the girl's disappearance as a "false trail".

Williams would later tell police Ms Taylor wanted to meet up with him not for sex but because "she told me I sounded interesting", the court heard.

Mr McCarthy told the court Ms Taylor was in a "desperate financial position" and had been "supporting herself financially by selling her body".

"Tiffany had left school at a young age and taken up with a man much older than her," the court heard.

Ms Taylor was living with the man in a hotel at Waterford West when she went missing.

Mr McCarthy said she was excited about being a mother and had told her then partner about the pregnancy one month before she went missing.

He said she had also made a list of things to do including to purchase "baby things", which indicated was planning for her future.

Police and SES coordinating a land search in the Brisbane Valley area following the suspected murder of 16-year-old Tiffany Taylor. Pics Tara Croser.

"She simply wasn't going to walk off from her family and her loved ones, in short something significant has happened," Mr McCarthy said.

The court heard Ms Taylor, who claimed she was age 23 online, would not have agreed to have sex with someone who could not pay as she was "constantly in need of funds"

"Tiffany was no shrinking violent when it came to dealing with the men she met, despite her tiny physique," Mr McCarthy said.

He said witnesses told police: "She certainly would not be providing sexual services for free without some resistance".

The court heard after Williams provided a statement to police, his car and home was raided in August.

On August 13, 2015, detectives arranged with Williams to conduct an interview about Ms Taylor's disappearance the next day.

He was allegedly spotted later that day at Roma St Station with an overnight bag and asked another man "how to get to Darwin", the crown allege.

"The crown contend the bag was clearly packed for travel," Mr McCarthy said.

"He was intending to leave the state knowing police were going to question him."

He was arrested that day.

Williams told police he met Ms Taylor but did not have sex with her.

He said she got into his car with a bloody nose.

Williams also told he stopped in the car at Logistics Place at Larapinta for about 20 minutes with the girl in the car but they had just talked about her age.

More than 70 witnesses will give evidence in the trial, including Ms Taylor's family, former clients, her partner, police and forensic officers.

The trial continues.