Teen’s alleged stabbing death shocks police

SENIOR police are in shock at how quickly a seemingly innocuous verbal exchange escalated into a group fight and alleged murder of a footy-loving Gold Coast teen in Surfers Paradise.

Parkwood 17-year-old Jack Beasley died on Friday night after he was allegedly stabbed with a hunting knife soon after 8pm during a group fight on Surfers Paradise Boulevard. A second stabbed teenager was in a stable condition in hospital last night.

Police believe two groups who ended up brawling outside the IGA supermarket - as restaurant diners watched on nearby - had earlier walked past each other in popular Cavill Mall.

Words were allegedly exchanged with the groups carrying on walking before one of the groups decided to turn back, police believe.

Flowers, beer and cigarettes left by friends of murder victim Jack Beasley as they gather to pay their respects at the scene of the tragedy outside the Surfers Paradise IGA. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

Police told the Bulletin yesterday officers were "shocked" at how it allegedly unfolded, seemingly erupting from a trivial verbal argument to up to 12 youths fighting and Jack being allegedly stabbed to death.

A 15-year-old charged with murder and acting with intent to cause grievous bodily harm will face Beenleigh Children's Court on December 16.

Police are still investigating and expect to make a decision in coming days on whether they will charge anybody else.

Gold Coast teenager Tyreese Sialapae said he was in disbelief yesterday after learning his childhood friend Jack had been killed.

Jack was "the first mate I had" when he moved to Australia from New Zealand as a primary school student, he said.

'FANTASTIC KID, LOVED BY ALL THAT KNEW HIM'

Facebook posted of Jack Beasley who was stabbed to death outside the Surfers Paradise IGA on Friday night. Picture Facebook

"He welcomed me into his life with open arms, he was always there for me and stuff," Tyreese said.

"We went to the same primary (school) together, he was a year older than me. We played club footy together. He was always smiling.

"His older brother was my brother's friend as well, my mum was close with his mum. We considered him family."

Jack, who recently graduated from Pacific Pines State High, was a keen rugby league player having turned out for the Helensvale Hornets since he was five to under-18s this season.

Tyreese said he had memories of him and Jack "getting into trouble together" as children, and the last time he saw Jack was last month at Schoolies in Surfers Paradise.

"At Schoolies we said hello and had a chat," he said. "(When I found out he died) I was gutted. My brother was in Surfers at the time, he wasn't at the scene, but he called me and told me. I was in disbelief. I didn't know how to take it.

"It's crazy. I can't get it through my head."

DEVASTATED FRIENDS REMEMBER STABBED TEEN

Devastated friends and family have arrived at the scene of a fatal stabbing death in Surfers Paradise.



Late yesterday a GoFundMe page set up to support Jack's family had exceeded its $15,000 target with close to $20,000 raised. One of the largest donations was for $3000 from Darren Ryan who wrote: "Nothing can be said but I love you Jack!".

Angie Sutherland wrote: "A precious young life taken too soon, our heart is breaking for the Beasley family."

The page was organised by Natasha Evans who wrote all proceeds would go to Jack's parents Brett and Belinda.