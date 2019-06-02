Teen's $7000 hospital rampage

HOSPITAL RAMPAGE: POLICE have charged a 14-year-old with various offences after he allegedly threw an IV pole at a guard and went on a rampage damaging medical equipment worth around $7000 at Lismore Base Hospital on Sunday morning.

A TEENAGER has allegedly tried assault a guard and smashed medical equipment causing more than $7000 damage at Lismore Base Hospital on Sunday morning.

After hurling an IV pole at a guard, he smashed medical and communications equipment before being restrained.

Richmond Police District Chief Inspector Nicole Bruce said the 14-year-old went on a rampage around 8am.

"The boy was in an isolation room with a hospital guard who was there to assist him when he became irate,” she said.

"The boy picked up an IV (intravenous) pole in the room and threatened the guard, then he threw the pole at the guard but missed.”

Chief Insp Bruce he then threatened the guard before going on a rampage and damaging equipment.

"The boy then become violent within the room, tipping over equipment and destroying the telephone and intercom system, kicking the glass window causing it to smash and knocked over an IV observation machine causing considerable damage,” she said,

"Eventually he was restrained and taken back to Lismore Police Station where he was charged with a number of offences including breach of bail, assault, intimidation and malicious damage.

"The boy was bail refused and will appear before Lismore Children Court on Monday June 3.”