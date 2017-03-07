Teenagers reel in sharks at popular swimming hole

Damien Cauchi, 15, and Jacob Harvey, 15, caught a pair of bull sharks in the Clarence River at Moleville Rocks , upstream of Grafton.

SO HOW far upstream do bull sharks in the Clarence River really swim?

Locals will tell you it's common knowledge the diadromous species (which means it can swim between saltwater and freshwater with ease) exists at Grafton.

But on the weekend two local teenagers experienced the shock of their lives when they reeled in a pair of bull sharks at Moleville Rocks, near Whiteman Creek some 15km further upstream.

Three bull sharks have been caught in the Clarence River by teenage fishermen at Moleville Rocks, located about 15km upstream of Grafton. Bill North

However, rather than fear, keen fishermen Damien Cauchi and Jacob Harvey, both 15, were overcome with delight.

"We always fish down there, but that was my very first bull shark," Damien said.

"But I've never really tried before. I just thought I'd put the big rod out and see if we could catch something and we caught two bull sharks. We caught them on eel."

Despite being his first catch at the popular swimming hole better known for the thriving bass, Damien had no doubts about the prevalence of sharks in the area.

"Oh yeah, there's bull sharks all through the river," he said.

"You rarely ever see them. It's 19 metres deep at Moleville Rocks and we had dropped right down to the very bottom of the river. There's always a bit of salt towards the bottom.

"We swim there every day, so it was a bit of a surprise. It was fun but."

Damien Cauchi, 15, and Jacob Harvey, 15, caught a pair of bull sharks in the Clarence River at Moleville Rocks , upstream of Grafton.

The pair went out at the same spot again last night (Monday) and this time caught a slightly bigger one, estimated to be about three feet long. Now they've got a taste for it, they're heading out again on Saturday.

"We're heaps keen, now we've caught the sharks," Damien said.

"We want to go fishing at Strontian Park near Southgate because that's a bit more salty and hopefully they'll be a bit bigger up there."

Damien's mother Jenny Perry notified The Daily Examiner of the catch, admitting at first she did not believe the boys.

"I was a non-believer in sharks up this far," she said. "Not anymore.

"There must be a quite a lot out there."