Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two teenagers are fighting for life following a traffic accident on the Sunshine Coast overnight.
Two teenagers are fighting for life following a traffic accident on the Sunshine Coast overnight.
News

Teens suffer serious injuries as car overturns

by Jacob Miley
28th Mar 2018 7:44 AM

TWO teenagers are fighting for life after the car they were travelling in overturned north of Brisbane overnight.

Emergency services were called to Dulong Rd at Perwillowen, near Nambour, about 11.30pm.

It took crews around 45 minutes to remove the pair from the wreckage.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a girl, believed to be 15, suffered serious head, spinal and abdominal injuries.

A 17-year-old boy suffered serious head injuries, the spokesman said.

Both were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious condition.

crash nambour
Man, 24, killed in logging accident near Casino

Man, 24, killed in logging accident near Casino

Breaking HIS workmates began CPR at the scene, which was continued by police when they arrived, but the man could not be revived.

Arrests made after savage Casino servo attack

Arrests made after savage Casino servo attack

News Investigations have led to the arrest of two men

Fire victim robbed while in hospital

Fire victim robbed while in hospital

Crime After a fire destroyed this man's home, thieves took what was left

5 guns, 80 cannabis plants seized in raid

5 guns, 80 cannabis plants seized in raid

News Two men have been arrested and taken to the Lismore Police Station

Local Partners