Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A group of teenagers reportedly bashed a 27-year-old man at the Maroochydore bus stop.
A group of teenagers reportedly bashed a 27-year-old man at the Maroochydore bus stop. Nicholas Falconer/FILE
Crime

Teenagers bash, kick man in brutal bus stop fight

Shayla Bulloch
by
26th Feb 2019 9:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GANG of youths bashed and kicked a man in the head at a busy Maroochydore bus stop over the weekend after "words were exchanged" between the groups.

A witness arrived at the Horton Pde bus station at Maroochydore where the 27-year-old man was found lying on the road about 4.30pm.

 

The man was found lying on the ground at the Horton Pde bus stop.
The man was found lying on the ground at the Horton Pde bus stop. Warren Lynam

The teenagers, aged 13-16, reportedly approached the man and exchanged words, which ended in a physical fight.

The man was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with some injuries.

bus stop cpiu maroochydore sunshine coast crime
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Police with assault rifles carry out 'high risk' operation

    premium_icon Police with assault rifles carry out 'high risk' operation

    News REPORTS from eye-witnesses said police wearing protective armour have been seen near motel.

    • 26th Feb 2019 8:44 AM
    Council expected to reveal multi-millon budget black hole

    premium_icon Council expected to reveal multi-millon budget black hole

    News Media conference this morning will reveal council's bottom line

    Regulatory bodies look into alleged UM-linked professionals

    premium_icon Regulatory bodies look into alleged UM-linked professionals

    Health Minister's letter saw concerns referred to health watchdogs

    Fire left unattended 'reckless, not deliberate', court told

    premium_icon Fire left unattended 'reckless, not deliberate', court told

    Crime Bonalbo woman remains behind bars after allegedly lighting fire