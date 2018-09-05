Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Teenager sentenced for mugging grandma in Hervey Bay

Annie Perets
by
5th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 16-YEAR-OLD boy, who spent about six months in a detention centre awaiting sentence for the violent mugging of a 63-year-old woman, will return to the community.   

The teenager was given a 12-month detention sentence, suspended immediately, in Hervey Bay District Court on Tueday.  

He was also sentenced for breaking into a bakery shop in Torquay and stealing from a car.  

On top of the detention term, the boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was put on a 15-month probation order and must comply with an intensive community program.   

fccourt fccrime fraser coast hervey bay district court
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    TOP 70: Northern Rivers' Most Influential #21-30

    premium_icon TOP 70: Northern Rivers' Most Influential #21-30

    News A FEW politicians, a netball player and three blokes who brew good beer have made it onto our list.

    Ballina Cup abandoned due to heavy rain

    Ballina Cup abandoned due to heavy rain

    Horses Stewards deemed the Ballina racecourse unsuitable for racing

    MURDER CASE: Court mention for man accused of bikie death

    premium_icon MURDER CASE: Court mention for man accused of bikie death

    Crime The man accused of fatal shooting to return to court next month

    REVEALED: Our top 11 beauty salons on the Northern Rivers

    premium_icon REVEALED: Our top 11 beauty salons on the Northern Rivers

    Business The best place to get pampered, according to our readers

    Local Partners