Hannah Mesmar, 18, has been reported missing from Clifton Beach.
News

Teenager reported missing from Clifton Beach

20th Jun 2019 1:51 PM

POLICE are seeking assistance from the public to help find missing Hannah Mesmar from Clifton Beach.

The 18-year-old woman was last seen by her family at 11am at a residence on Endeavour Street on June 19.

Family and friends hold concerns for her safety and well being, as her disappearance is out of character.

She is described as Caucasian, 180cm tall, with a slim build, and curly black hair.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact police on 131 444 or via on the online Policelink page.

More Stories

missing public assistance teenager

