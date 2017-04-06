Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Mission Beach teen was injured after she was kicked by a horse at Raheen Stud, at Gladfield, early yesterday.
A Mission Beach teen was injured after she was kicked by a horse at Raheen Stud, at Gladfield, early yesterday.
Rural

Teenager recovering from a critical farm injury

Michael Nolan
25th Feb 2020 10:29 AM | Updated: 1:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GRETTA Berge, a 19-year-old woman injured in accident at a Gladfield property, remains in intensive care with a serious head injury.

Her grandfather, Basil Nolan Snr, said doctors were confident she would recover.

"Gretta has stabilised," he said.

"We will know a bit later today after the doctors do another scan."

Ms Berge suffered a critical head injury after she was kicked by a horse at Raheen Stud at 8.45am yesterday.

A LifeFlight aeromedical crew transported Ms Berge to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane.

The Mission Beach teen was helping on the family property for the past year.

Mr Nolan was with Ms Berge when the incident occurred.

"They were walking back when the yearling got frightened and reared up," he said.

The force of the kick traumatised one of the arteries supplying Ms Berge's brain, which doctors stabilised with a stint.

Mr Nolan said the early indicators suggested brain swelling was minimal.

More Stories

Show More
basil nolan snr farm accident farm safety gretta berge racq lifeflight raheen toowoomba emergency
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coral bleaching could hit Byron and other NSW reefs next

        premium_icon Coral bleaching could hit Byron and other NSW reefs next

        News DIRECTOR of SCU’s Marine Ecology Research Centre Professor Peter Harrison said the current threat to the Great Barrier Reef extends to local ones.

        WATER OUTAGE: Residents to refrain from using tap water

        WATER OUTAGE: Residents to refrain from using tap water

        News A water outage is affecting Skennars Head and Lennox Head.

        ‘F--k I hate court’: man sentenced for filming magistrate

        premium_icon ‘F--k I hate court’: man sentenced for filming magistrate

        Crime A man has pleaded guilty to filming in a courtroom and sharing it

        GALLERY: 78 of the cutest dogs on the Northern Rivers

        premium_icon GALLERY: 78 of the cutest dogs on the Northern Rivers

        News SEE here if your four-legged family member made the list.