A person has died after being hit by a car on the New England Highway at Cabarlah.
Breaking

Teenager killed in hit and run on New England Highway

24th Jan 2020 8:05 AM
Subscriber only

POLICE are investigating a fatal hit and run that occurred in Geham near Toowoomba yesterday evening.

Initial investigations indicate that around 8.40pm, an 18-year-old Geham man was walking along the New England Highway near the intersection with Rueshle Road when he was struck by an unknown vehicle.

A short time later, a motorist travelling southbound on the New England Highway discovered the man deceased and contacted emergency services.

Police are appealing to any members of the public who may have witnessed the incident or have relevant dash-cam footage to contact police.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.

