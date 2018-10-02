Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

Teenager killed in car crash on D'Aguilar Hwy

MARGUERITE CUDDIHY
by
2nd Oct 2018 7:50 AM | Updated: 10:11 AM

A TEENAGER has died in a single vehicle car crash in Nanango overnight.

Preliminary investigations indicate the car left the road before travelling 50 metres into a nearby paddock and colliding with a tree.

Police were called to the scene of the crash on the D'Aguilar Highway, near Bushnells Rd, just before midnight.

The male driver, who was a 19-year-old Nanango man, was the only person in the car.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The forensic crash unit is investigating.

d'aguilar highway editors picks fatal car crash nanango crash qas qps
South Burnett

Top Stories

    Why this historic Ballina hotel is on the market

    premium_icon Why this historic Ballina hotel is on the market

    News THIS award-winning, 12-room property is now for sale by expressions of interest.

    'TRAUMATIC': Shocking spike in koala deaths

    'TRAUMATIC': Shocking spike in koala deaths

    Environment Plea for caution as koalas "being absolutely trashed on our roads”

    $50,000 worth of damage in just 40 minutes

    premium_icon $50,000 worth of damage in just 40 minutes

    News "It was like someone had put it (the farm) through a blender”

    Landmark East Ballina property set to reopen

    premium_icon Landmark East Ballina property set to reopen

    Business Beachfront site has new owners and a new vision

    Local Partners