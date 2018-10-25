Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Casino teenager has been charged after he was found with knives and drugs at a Goonellabah hotel.
A Casino teenager has been charged after he was found with knives and drugs at a Goonellabah hotel. Trevor Veale
News

Teenager found with knives, drugs at G'bah hotel

25th Oct 2018 8:02 AM

A MAN has been arrested after he was allegedly found with knives and drugs at a Northern Rivers pub.

Police from the Richmond Target Action Group will allege that at 4pm on Wednesday they were making a patrol of a Goonellabah hotel when they saw an 18-year-old Casino man who had several outstanding warrants.

When officers searched the man, he was found to be in possession of two knives.

During a further search police located 0.7 grams of methylamphetamine.

The 18-year-old has been charged with having a knife in a public place and possession of a prohibited drug.

The outstanding warrants were also executed.

He will appear in Lismore Local Court today.

goonellabah ice knives northern rivers crime richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Mum's fury: 'Giant pothole put my son in hospital'

    premium_icon Mum's fury: 'Giant pothole put my son in hospital'

    News "IT WAS absolutely terrifying... I drove to Lismore Hospital to find the horrible sight of Isaac lying flat on a bed with a neck brace and pelvic brace on."

    Tributes flow after death of 'Lismore treasure'

    Tributes flow after death of 'Lismore treasure'

    News Sad news: The community says goodbye to Emily Betteridge

    Citizen's arrest nabs Lismore airshow pervert

    premium_icon Citizen's arrest nabs Lismore airshow pervert

    Crime The man was observed taking suspicious photos of a nine-year-old

    One dog killed, two hurt at 'unsafe' off-leash park

    premium_icon One dog killed, two hurt at 'unsafe' off-leash park

    Council News Dog owners are pleading with the council for more fencing

    Local Partners