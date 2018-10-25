Teenager found with knives, drugs at G'bah hotel

A Casino teenager has been charged after he was found with knives and drugs at a Goonellabah hotel.

A MAN has been arrested after he was allegedly found with knives and drugs at a Northern Rivers pub.

Police from the Richmond Target Action Group will allege that at 4pm on Wednesday they were making a patrol of a Goonellabah hotel when they saw an 18-year-old Casino man who had several outstanding warrants.

When officers searched the man, he was found to be in possession of two knives.

During a further search police located 0.7 grams of methylamphetamine.

The 18-year-old has been charged with having a knife in a public place and possession of a prohibited drug.

The outstanding warrants were also executed.

He will appear in Lismore Local Court today.