Teenager eager for more after making world tour debut

IN ACTION: Reef Heazlewood at the Quiksilver Pro. Nigel Hallett

SURFING: Moffat Beach goofy footer Reef Heazlewood is even more determined to earn a full-time berth on the world tour after relishing his first outing on the big stage, as a wildcard entrant on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old raised plenty of eyebrows at the season-opening Quiksilver Pro at the Gold Coast.

He tallied 9.50 points in a three-man heat, to finish behind Hawaii's Seth Moniz (11.17) but ahead of fellow Sunshine Coaster Julian Wilson (8.36).

It's fuelled his ambition to become a regular competitor on tour.

"It's pretty insane getting my first taste here at Snapper Rocks, at home (in Queensland),” he said.

"I'm kind of looking at it going 'all right I want this to be me full time next year, it's so awesome.”

He's progressed directly to round three and he's pitched world No.2 Wilson into a must-win round two match on Thursday.

"I knew what I wanted to do but it (the surf) was a bit tricky.

"It didn't go exactly how I wanted but I still felt really good out there and got a couple of waves ... so it was awesome.

"I would have liked to have done a better air or something but I know I've got another chance.”

To compete against Wilson in the 32-man field was remarkable.

"It was pretty awesome. I was trying to focus on myself but I was looking at Julian a lot of the time,” he said.

"I was pretty stoked. It was really cool and pretty surreal.”

Heazlewood is eager to get more out of the event.

"I just want to surf well and go big and kind of show everyone what I can do,” he said.

"I'm really not too worried about the result.

"I just want to perform well and do the process and hopefully get some good scores and hopefully the result comes with that.”

When the event ends, he'll get back to the Qualifying Series grind. It's via that pathway that he hopes to get a spot on next year's tour.

Fellow Sunshine Coaster Isabella Nichols earned a wildcard entry to the women's world tour event, which also features Sunshine Coast's Keely Andrew who is an injury replacement for the first half of the season.