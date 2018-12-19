Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NSW Police’s Crash Investigation Unit is investigating the death. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett
NSW Police’s Crash Investigation Unit is investigating the death. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett
News

Teenager discovered dead on road

by Ben Graham
19th Dec 2018 7:13 AM

A MOTORIST has made a tragic discovery on a road near Wagga Wagga, NSW, where they found the body of a teenage boy on the road.

NSW Police released a statement this morning confirming officers are investigating after the boy was found in the Riverina area.

A police spokesman said that about 1.30am emergency services were called to River Road, Wantabadgery, about 40km east of Wagga Wagga, after a passing motorist noticed a strange object on the road.

The discovery was made at about 1.30am. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett
The discovery was made at about 1.30am. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett

The driver stopped and discovered it was the body of a teenage boy.

"A crime scene has been established and inquiries are now under way to confirm the identity of the boy," police said in a statement.

"Officers from the Crash Investigation Unit will be investigating the circumstances surrounding the death."

More Stories

crime death nsw police road teenager

Top Stories

    Man killed after being hit by truck on highway

    Man killed after being hit by truck on highway

    News POLICE said the man walked onto the Pacific Highway near Brunswick Heads and was hit by an oncoming truck.

    Meatworks blames 'worldwide crash' for $7 million loss

    premium_icon Meatworks blames 'worldwide crash' for $7 million loss

    Business Compared to a profit of $1.06m in the previous financial year

    Dying woman's carer in court over medical cannabis 'breach'

    premium_icon Dying woman's carer in court over medical cannabis 'breach'

    Crime He acquired a larger amount of the drug because he was travelling

    Delay in killer's manslaughter sentencing

    premium_icon Delay in killer's manslaughter sentencing

    Crime The man won't be sentenced until the new year

    Local Partners