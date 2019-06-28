Menu
Crime

Teenager charged over armed robbery

28th Jun 2019 2:17 PM
Subscriber only

A TEENAGER has been charged following an alleged armed robbery on the North Coast.

About 9pm on Saturday, June 15, a 20-year-old man and four others were travelling in a vehicle around the Tweed Heads area.

Police will allege all four passengers threatened the 20-year-old and demanded his mobile phone and ATM card.

One person was allegedly armed with what's believed to be a rifle.

The man later sought assistance from a member of the public and contacted police.

Officers from Tweed/Byron Police District arrived and commenced an investigation.

The next day the vehicle was found in an embankment on Clothiers Creek Road, Cabarita.

Yesterday (Thursday, June 27), an 18-year-old man presented himself to Tweed Heads Police Station.

He was arrested and charged with armed robbery in company.

He was refused bail to appear at Byron Bay Local Court today.

Investigations into the incident are continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

