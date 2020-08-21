Teenager changed with property offences at coastal town

Police are appealing for information about offences in the Evans Head area during August 17 and 19.

A TEENAGER has been charged with property offences at Evans Head.

Officers from Richmond Police District commenced inquiries following reports a BMX bike was stolen from a surf club on Beech Street about 9.30am on Monday, August 17.

Following inquiries, police returned to the club before 1pm on Wednesday, August 19, and spoke with a 17-year-old boy.

During a subsequent search of his belongings, police located and seized a knife, housebreaking implements and cannabis.

The teenager was arrested and taken to Evans Head Police Station, where he was charged with larceny, goods in personal custody suspected being stolen, possess prohibited drug, custody of knife in public place and possess housebreaking implements.

The boy was granted conditional bail to appear at a children’s court on Friday, September 11.

As investigations continue, police are appealing for information about any offences that may have occurred and not been reported, in the Evans Head area, between Monday August 17 and Wednesday August 19.

Investigators are appealing for anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in Evans Head between these dates to contact Evans Head Police on 6682 4202 or to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.