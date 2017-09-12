Teenager arrested after break and enter

Police investigations into a break and enter at a Coraki home led to the arrest of a 16-year-old youth.

Between 10am and 11.45am last Monday, it was discovered that the shutters had been removed from a window of a Richmond Terrace residence.

Specialist forensic police attended and examined the scene but it did not appear that anything was stolen.

Further investigations led to the arrest of a 16-year-old in Coraki last Friday night about 10.15pm.

He was taken to Lismore Police Station and charged with break and enter with intent to steal.

He was refused bail and will appeared in children's court yesterday.