Rescue chopper treats teenager at incident in Southern Downs.
Rescue chopper treats teenager at incident in Southern Downs. RACQ LifeFlight
Teenager airlifted to hospital after dirt bike crash

1st Mar 2020 9:43 AM | Updated: 1:02 PM
LIFEFLIGHT'S Toowoomba-based Surat Gas Aeromedical Service rescue helicopter has flown a teenager to hospital, after he was injured while riding a dirt bike on a property in the Southern Downs.

The rescue chopper was called into action just before 10am yesterday.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics initially treated the patient and transported him to a location where the helicopter could land.

The rider was stabilised and airlifted to Toowoomba Hospital, under the care of the aeromedical team, with chest and shoulder injuries.

