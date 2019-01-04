Teenage talent at tennis tournament

ALL SKILL: Murwillumbah's Abhay Reissenberger playing in the open men's singles at the Ballina New Year Open tennis tournament.

ALL SKILL: Murwillumbah's Abhay Reissenberger playing in the open men's singles at the Ballina New Year Open tennis tournament. Mitchell Craig

PROMISING teenager Abhay Reissenberger was among the winners on the first day of the Ballina New Year Open tennis tournament.

The Murwillumbah junior was the No 14 seed in the open men's draw and beat Jordan Hunter 6-4 6-3 to advance on to play the skilful Alexander Pavkovich in the second round.

Pavkovich proved too strong in the end winning 7-6 6-1.

He will take on top seed Patrick Coates-Beadmen in the third round after he beat the unseeded

Daniel Gadecki 6-4 6-4 in the second round.

"He (Reissenberger) started out as nine-year-old when I was at Murwillumbah back in 2002,” event organiser Brandon Rowe said.

"I actually coached him for a while there and he has plenty of ability.

"He trains really hard and he's definitely one of the good young juniors playing in the area.

"Pavkovich is one of the kids that's played over in the US so you expect him to go well.”

There was some surprises in the open women's division with the unseeded Jiho Shin knocking over the No 2 seed Laia Pasini in the first round.

Goonellabah junior and No 8 seed Laquisa Khan also made an early exit from the open women's draw after a 6-4 6-4 loss against Madeleine Yeats.

"Jiho Shin came in as an unknown but she can't definitely play,” Rowe said.

"She's a Korean girl and you can always expect surprises in these tournaments.

"I'd say she is the nearly the favourite now after such a convincing win over one of our top seeds.”

About 235 players have entered this year with competition set to continue today and tomorrow with finals on Sunday.

Numbers are up this year and there was plenty of fierce battles early on the first day.

"There is a little bit of heat out there and you expect that when there is ranking points and prizemoney on the line,” Rowe said.

"These guys train all year and they really give it everything they've got when they get out there.

"Ours number are a bit this year, too and we're really happy with that.”

Games have been spread across Alstonville and Wollongbar with spectators encouraged to attend.