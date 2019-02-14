Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Car the 17-year-old was last seen in.
Car the 17-year-old was last seen in.
News

Teenage mum and baby found after going missing

Caitlan Charles
by
12th Feb 2019 4:53 PM | Updated: 7:53 PM

UPDATE: Queensland Police say the mother and baby have been found safe and well. 

 

EARLIER: A TEENAGER and her two-month-old baby have been reported missing from Slade Point.

The 17-year-old and her baby were last seen on Sunday, February 10 about 3.30pm on Robin St.

Police said she left the address with a man known to her, in a black 2006 Hyundai Elantra sedan with Queensland registration 422JKF.

 

Car the 17-year-old was last seen in.
Car the 17-year-old was last seen in.

The missing teen is described as Caucasian, 160cm tall, of slim build, with light olive skin and purple shoulder length hair. She was last seen wearing a white floral bikini.

Anyone who may have seen the girl and baby or know of their whereabouts is urged to contact police as they hold concerns for her welfare.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs a day.

editors picks mackay police misssing person queensland police slade point
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Woman charged after backyard fire destroyed homes

    premium_icon Woman charged after backyard fire destroyed homes

    Breaking SHE allegedly left a fire unattended in her backyard before it spread into bushland.

    Pedestrian remains critical after crash on highway

    premium_icon Pedestrian remains critical after crash on highway

    News The highway was closed for some time after the incident

    18-year-old sentenced over drunken attack on teens

    premium_icon 18-year-old sentenced over drunken attack on teens

    Crime Assault could have led to a "lengthy period of time” behind bars

    Heroes praised for keeping Tabulam safe

    premium_icon Heroes praised for keeping Tabulam safe

    News FIREFIGHTERS joined other agencies to keep Tabulam safe