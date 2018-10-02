‘Tortured’ teen’s night of terror

Kayla Kendrigan talks about her horror ordeal in an interview to air on Tuesday.

A DISABLED teenager who was allegedly abducted, tortured and thrown off a bridge by a group of former friends has told of how she thought she would die.

Kayla Kendrigan has given an interview with A Current Affair, to air on Tuesday, and said she's still recovering from the horror last weekend.

"That night I thought I was not going to survive, I was not going to see anyone ever again," the 19-year-old told the show.

A promo of the interview shows the teenager's emotional parents telling of their disbelief at what their daughter went through.

Police allege Ms Kendrigan was kidnapped from Ambarvale by a group of former friends and tortured for hours before she was thrown off a bridge in a murder attempt.

Court documents viewed by news.com.au claim Ms Kendrigan was forced into the boot of a car and driven about 50km north to a house in Whalan.

Once inside the home, the victim was tied to a chair, blindfolded, bashed with a bat, burned, punched, kicked, stabbed and had her hair hacked off, according to police.

The ordeal lasted several hours, allegedly at the hands of four people known to Ms Kendrigan, in the outskirts of Sydney, on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

"And then I (saw) water and I said: 'No, no, please don't do this to me.' I was just thinking to myself, do I just let myself drown? What do I do? What do I do?" she told A Current Affair.

Brooke Brown, 19, Matthew Leuthwaite, 22, a 17-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy were last week charged with several offences including the attempted murder and aggravated kidnapping of Ms Kendrigan. They're each facing up to 25 years jail.

A video shared on Facebook, allegedly taken during the kidnapping, showed one of the alleged offenders demand Ms Kendrigan "get in the car (or) I'll drag you in the f**kin boot".

"Hurry the f**k up," the person continues.

Kayla Kendrigan was allegedly abducted and tortured, including having her hair hacked off.

Ms Kendrigan then goes to use her phone and screams for her "dad" to help as one of the group members snatches the device from her hands.

Moments later she can be heard crying and screaming "just leave me alone".

Another clip shows a male yelling at the victim, as one person waves and another woman watches television inside a house. Ms Kendrigan can be seen tied to a chair with a phone charger cord as she is dragged through a hallway into another room.

"Don't smile this ain't supposed to be f**kin' fun," the man can be heard saying.

"This is the gronk that wants to call people f**kin' dogs … now she's tied up in a room like a c***… yeah, yeah that's how it works."

Matthew Leuthwaite has been charged with attempted murder, kidnap and torture.

Brooke Brown has also been charged.

Court documents allege the group believed Ms Kendrigan, who police described as a "quietly spoken person with a below-average learning ability", had earlier called one of them "a dog".

Ms Kendrigan, who was born without a left lower arm or hand, told police she was later forced back into the boot of the car, while still blindfolded and bound in the early hours of Sunday morning. She was then driven to Windsor Bridge and thrown off into the Hawkesbury River about 5am, according to police. The drop was about 20 metres.

The bridge in Windsor, from where Karla was allegedly thrown. Picture: Jeremy Piper

"A period of 5-6 hours, in what can best be described as 'torture of the victim', it was a group decision to dump the victim away from the premises so as not to come under police notice," court documents allege.

"As a result … of a birth defect … she would not be able to physically resist any attack or defend herself in a reasonable manner.

"The victim struggled to swim and float, managing to hold herself out of the water momentarily, and was able to make her way to the George St side of the river bank, and raise the attentions of persons at a nearby residence."

According to police, the victim sustained "significant injuries" including two stab wounds to her lower legs, deep bruising to her head and face, soreness to her upper body and lower back, burn marks to her hand and severe emotional trauma.

Police will allege that Ms Kendrigan was left for dead and that "the actions of the accused and co-accused was a group decision".

"(They) have demonstrated a common purpose in order to inflict extreme pain and suffering to the victim while having no regard to whether these actions bought about the death of the victim," police documents read.

Kayla Kendrigan is recovering after the ordeal.

Mark Syther, who has been dating Ms Kendrigan for about a month, told news.com.au that she was "hurt … not in an OK state … but she's doing OK".

"With the love and support from everyone she will (be a) happy girl again," he said.

"I'm with her all the way."

Ms Kendrigan's father Ian said his daughter was "lucky to be alive" and thanked authorities in a Facebook post.

"I would like to say from the bottom of my heart a huge thank you to police and detectives you have done a fantastic job," he wrote.