Teenage girl missing from family holiday

Police have asked the public for help in locating a 13-year-old Victorian girl who went missing while on a family holiday in Queensland.

Tahlia Tracey was last seen in the early hours of July 9 while holidaying with her family in Tullawong Drive, Caboolture.

Police believe she may have left the residence voluntarily and could be staying with unknown people in either Mansfield or Brisbane.

Tahlia has not contacted her family since her disappearance.

She is known to use public transport.

Tahlia has been missing since Tuesday. Picture: Queensland Police

Her family and the police hold grave concerns for her wellbeing due to her age and a medical condition.

She is described as caucasian, approximately 155cm tall with shoulder-length black hair, brown eyes and a proportionate build.

Tahlia is believed to be in the Brisbane area, however as she is from Victoria she may attempt to travel interstate.

Anyone who sees Tahlia or has information on her whereabouts is urged to call Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.