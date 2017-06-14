Teenage girl indecently assaulted as she walked down street

POLICE are appealing for information after a teenage girl was indecently assaulted on the Northern Rivers.

About 1.45pm Tuesday, a 16-year-old girl was walking along Ford Lane, Kyogle, when she was approached by a man.

The man grabbed the girl, pushed her into a fence and indecently assaulted her, before she was able to run away.

Officers attached to Richmond Local Area Command were contacted and commenced an investigation.

Police would like to speak to a man who might be able to assist with their inquiries.

He is described as being aged in his 50's, about 183cm tall, of solid build, tanned skin, with grey hair that is balding on top.

He was last seen wearing a long sleeve navy button up short, grey knee length shorts, and brown workman boots with boot covers.

Inquiries are continuing.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.

Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence.