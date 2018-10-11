Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A teenager has died after a crash on Monday at Mount Tampara, in the Somerset region. Picture: File photo
A teenager has died after a crash on Monday at Mount Tampara, in the Somerset region. Picture: File photo
News

Teenage girl dies after car, bike crash

by Sophie Chirgwin
11th Oct 2018 7:03 AM

A YOUNG girl has died from her injuries in hospital after being struck by a vehicle while riding her bicycle west of Brisbane on Monday.

At about 4.20pm on October 8, a vehicle was travelling along Mount Tarampa Rd, at Mt Tarampa near Lowood in the Somerset region, when it collided with a teenage girl riding her bike.

The girl was flown to Lady Cilento Children's Hospital and treated for critical head injuries, but she passed away this morning.

Police are now appealing to any members of the public who witnessed the incident or have relevant dashcam footage to contact police.

The Forensic Crash Unit investigations are continuing.

bike crash car crash editors picks teenage girl

Top Stories

    Man killed after tree crushes house during wild storm

    Man killed after tree crushes house during wild storm

    Weather A MAN has died and there is extensive damage across after two freak storms overnight.

    Mystery motorway bypasses Lismore altogether

    premium_icon Mystery motorway bypasses Lismore altogether

    Offbeat Have you heard of the Bruxner Motorway?

    'Disgusting, yuck': Dominos shuts down after audit

    premium_icon 'Disgusting, yuck': Dominos shuts down after audit

    Business See the photos that sparked a food and safety audit

    Mum faces jail time after high speed drunken pursuit

    premium_icon Mum faces jail time after high speed drunken pursuit

    Crime Police saw smoke and sparks flying from her car as it sped away

    Local Partners