Teenage Byron Bay drug dealer in court

A BYRON Bay teen who became the focus of a four month police investigation into drug dealing in the region has pleaded guilty to serious drug offences.

Flynn Tully Brown, who turns 19 next month, was supported by his parents and a friend in Lismore Local Court this morning as his lawyer filed pleas of guilty to four charges.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of supplying an indictable quantity of drugs other than cannabis, one count of ongoing drug supply, and one count of supplying a small quantity of drugs.

The court heard Mr Brown had signed statements with police confessing his guilt to the crimes.

The nine remaining drugs charges will be listed for consideration by the judge at Brown's sentencing hearing in the District Court next month.

He will be sentenced in Lismore on Monday, April 10.

His bail conditions are to continue.

Earlier this month, Brown's lawyer successfully sought to have the teen's bail bond reduced from $200,000 to $50,000.