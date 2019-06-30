Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A teenage boy was rushed to hospital late last night with serious burns to his legs.
A teenage boy was rushed to hospital late last night with serious burns to his legs.
Breaking

Teenage boy seriously burnt after 'playing' with petrol

Matty Holdsworth
30th Jun 2019 8:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGE boy has suffered serious burns to his lower legs after "playing around" with petrol overnight.

The 16-year-old was rushed from Mudjimba to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition at 10.30pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service media spokesman said the teen suffered burns to 20 per cent of his lower legs.

"He was in a serious condition but the pain was under control," the spokesman said.

"It was reported he was playing around in a playground with petrol."

More Stories

ambulance breaking burns editors picks mudjimba sunshine coast sunshine coast university hospital
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    King tides to inundate roads with salt water

    King tides to inundate roads with salt water

    Environment HIGH tides will be experienced all week and drivers are urged to exercise caution.

    • 30th Jun 2019 9:00 AM
    Changes you need to know for Splendour in the Grass

    premium_icon Changes you need to know for Splendour in the Grass

    Whats On The drop off point will be moved to a nearby town

    How kids can learn to swim for free these school holidays

    premium_icon How kids can learn to swim for free these school holidays

    News Swim teacher Briana Heinz will be offering free lessons

    No running on this Ballina soccer pitch!

    premium_icon No running on this Ballina soccer pitch!

    Community It's the kind of rule you would expect around a swimming pool