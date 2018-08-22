Menu
Teenage boy rescued by helicopter after going missing on Tamborine Mountain.
News

Boy winched to safety by chopper in mountain rescue

by ANDREW POTTS
22nd Aug 2018 7:20 AM
A 13-year-old boy was rescued in the Gold Coast Hinterland after going missing overnight.

The boy was on a bushwalk yesterday afternoon when he phoned his father saying he was lost at 5.40pm.

Police and emergency services began a search for the boy, with PolAir deployed to find him by air.

The boy, a local school student, was in mobile contact throughout the search and was winched to safety at 10.50pm by Rescue 500.

He was then reunited with his family.

