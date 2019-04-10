Teenage boy 'blasted' in drive-by shooting in Noosa

A TEENAGE boy and two adults have been victims of an alleged drive-by shooting in Noosa, leading to the arrest of one with others still at large.

Sunshine Coast Child Protection and Investigation Unit detectives arrested an 18-year-old Mt Coolum man for a number of assaults involving the use of a gel blaster.

The offender and other men yet to be identified drove around the Peregian Springs area and fired gel balls at two adults and a 13-year-old boy.

The victims were targeted at random and suffered minor bruising.

Police investigations resulted in the execution of a search warrant where a gel blaster and quantity of gel balls were located.

The man has been charged with two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm and one of common assault. He is set to appear in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on May 1.

Possession of gel blasters is not an offence in Queensland, but their misuse of is of concern to police and the community, and will result in serious criminal charges.