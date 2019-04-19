Menu
A teenager was arrested at Meymott St in Randwick. Picture: Damian Hofman
Crime

Teen arrested, man in hospital after alleged stabbing

by Mitchell Van Homrigh
19th Apr 2019 9:33 AM
A man is in hospital and a teenage boy has been arrested after an alleged stabbing at Randwick in Sydney's east.

Police say a fight broke out between the 21 and 17-year-old, who are known to each other, at a home on Meymott St just before 10pm last night.

One man received treatment for three stab wounds. Picture: Damian Hofman
Police believe the fight was carried out at two addresses in Randwick. Picture: Damian Hofman
It's believed the older man eventually left the house but was followed by the teen to a nearby residence on Howard St where he was allegedly stabbed.

Emergency services arrived at the scene and treated the man for three stab wounds before he was taken to St Vincent's Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Officers arrested the teen a short time later and took him to Maroubra Police Station where he is assisting with inquiries.

The teen was treated for cuts to his hand.

A 17-year-old boy is in police custody. Picture: Damian Hofman
