Silhouette of unrecognizable sad child. Generic iStock image.
News

Teen who assaulted 9-year-old child sentenced

Aisling Brennan
22nd Mar 2021 11:00 PM
A teenager who assaulted a nine-year old child near Murwillumbah has been released on probation, a court has heard.

The now 18-year-old man, who can't be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Lismore District Court in December to two counts of assaulting and committing an act of indecency against a child in Bray Park in April 2016.

He would have been 14 years old at the time of the offence, according to court documents.

Appearing in court on March 15, the teen was sentenced to two years' probation for one of the charges, and 15 months' probation for the other.

The court also made an order declaring that the teen is not to be treated as a registrable person for the purposes of the child protection offenders register for these offences.

Lismore Northern Star

