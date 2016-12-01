Teen who allegedly took fire truck for joyride caught

A 19-year-old Casino man has been arrested for several offences overnight.

Senior constable David Henderson said police allege that in March 2016 the Casino man broke into the Coraki Fire Station, stole and destroyed an amount of property, then drove the fire truck for about one kilometre.

Police also alleged that the same man seriously assaulted a woman in Casino four times between October and November.

About 4:50pm on Wednesday, Police attended McDougall Street, Casino to arrest the accused on an arrest warrant.

The accused made an attempt to evade police by running out the back door of the house.

He was unsuccessful and subsequently arrested, snr cnst Henderson said.

He has been charged with aggravated break, enter and steal; be carried in conveyance; two counts of assault; two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm; two counts of stalking; one conviction warrant; one prison warrant.

He was bail refused and will appear in Lismore Local Court today.