Teen treated after ute, motorbike crash at Alstonville

Emergency services were called to the scene at 5pm. Trevor Veale/Coffs Coast Advocat

A TEENAGER has been taken to hospital after a motorbike and utility collided in Alstonville.

Richmond Police District Inspector David Vandergriend said they were called to the scene on Main St at 5pm on Wednesday.

He said the motorbike rider had suffered hip and shoulder injuries, the extent of which were subject to scans.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said the 17-year-old rider was taken to Lismore Base Hospital in a stable condition.

He said the utility driver did not require treatment.

Insp Vandergriend said investigations into the incident were ongoing.