Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services were called to the scene at 5pm.
Emergency services were called to the scene at 5pm. Trevor Veale/Coffs Coast Advocat
News

Teen treated after ute, motorbike crash at Alstonville

Liana Turner
by
3rd Jan 2019 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TEENAGER has been taken to hospital after a motorbike and utility collided in Alstonville.

Richmond Police District Inspector David Vandergriend said they were called to the scene on Main St at 5pm on Wednesday.

He said the motorbike rider had suffered hip and shoulder injuries, the extent of which were subject to scans.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said the 17-year-old rider was taken to Lismore Base Hospital in a stable condition.

He said the utility driver did not require treatment.

Insp Vandergriend said investigations into the incident were ongoing.

alstonville motorbike crash northern rivers crash northern rivers traffic richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Woman trapped after car rolls down embankment

    Woman trapped after car rolls down embankment

    Breaking A WOMAN in her 60s has been taken to Lismore Base Hospital after the two-vehicle crash.

    • 3rd Jan 2019 11:40 AM
    Sharks spotted, beaches closed but chopper patrols cancelled

    Sharks spotted, beaches closed but chopper patrols cancelled

    News Authorities are urging swimmers to be "shark smart"

    Baby girl suffers first-degree burns after shower accident

    Baby girl suffers first-degree burns after shower accident

    News It is understood the girl's older sibling turned off the cold water

    This tiny creature has a special, stinging, skill

    premium_icon This tiny creature has a special, stinging, skill

    Environment They could be straight out of a fantasy tale

    • 3rd Jan 2019 12:45 PM

    Local Partners