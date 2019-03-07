Teen trapped, two hospitalised after car crash near Lismore

Crews have been called out to a single-vehicle crash at Chilcotts Grass.

Crews have been called out to a single-vehicle crash at Chilcotts Grass. Trevor Veale

UPDATE 5pm: AN AMBULANCE NSW spokesman said the 14-year-old boy who was trapped in the vehicle has been freed and is in a stable condition.

UPDATE 4.45pm: TWO people have been taken to Casino Memorial Hospital after a car crashed into a tree this afternoon.

An Ambulance NSW spokesman said the driver, a 47-year-old woman, and another passenger were reported to be in a stable condition when they were transferred to hospital.

The medical team on scene are still attending to a 14-year-old boy, previously believed to be 16-years-old, who was trapped in the vehicle.

It is still unknown whether the boy remains trapped but he is in a stable condition.

UPDATE 4.04pm: AMBULANCE crews are on scene and treating three patients at a single vehicle crash at Taylors Rd, Chilcotts Grass today.

An Ambulance NSW spokesman said of three patients, two were able to exit the crashed Ford Escape SUV on their own, while person is still trapped.

"The two out of the vehicle have no obvious injuries," he said.

"The third patient is still trapped but conscious and breathing."

The spokesman said at least patient was suffering from abrasions.

It is understood part of Taylors Rd is closed while paramedics attend the incident.

Police, Fire & Rescue, Rural Fire Services are also at the scene.

Drivers are asked to take extra care and allow for additional travel time.

ORIGINAL STORY: MULTIPLE emergency crews are at the scene of a which has car crashed into a tree in Chilcott's Grass south of Lismore.

An Ambulance NSW spokesman said they were called to the crash at Taylors Rd near Rous Rd at 3.30pm.

He said ambulance crews and a medical crew are at the incident.

"We have been called to a single vehicle incident where a Ford Escape SUV has crashed into a tree," he said.

"A 16-year-old boy is trapped by compression, he has an arm and leg injury and is conscious and breathing."

The spokesman said a woman is also being treated for chest pain and shock.

"We understand the air ambulance has also been called," he said.

More to come.