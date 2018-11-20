Menu
Crime

Teen to be sentenced over terrifying sexual assault

Liana Turner
by
19th Nov 2018 11:00 PM
A TEEN will be sentenced over a terrifying sexual assault on a Lismore woman.

The 17-year-old boy last month pleaded guilty to wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, aggravated sexual assault and committing an aggravated serious indictable offence (deprivation of liberty).

According to court documents, the boy, then 16, was armed with a large knife when he entered the woman's home in the early hours of December 16 last year.

He threatened the woman, sexually assaulted her and took $50 and a mobile phone from her, although the stolen items were later found outside the home.

The matter went before Lismore District Court on Monday, and was re-listed for a mention on December 10.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for February 22 next year.

The teen did not apply for bail and it was formally refused.

