Teen ‘throws’ young boy off building

A TEENAGE boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a six-year-old was thrown from a viewing platform at the Tate Modern, police have said.

The boy's mum screamed "he's my son!" after he plunged from the 10th floor at the central London art gallery on Sunday, The Sun reported.

The Met Police said officers were called at 2.40pm and the victim was found on a fifth floor roof, where he was treated before being taken to hospital by air ambulance.

The suspect - who is not known to the victim - remained with bystanders at the scene and was then arrested.

According to the Met, the victim remains in a "critical condition" in hospital and his family are being supported by officers.

The museum was evacuated and remained closed for the rest of the day after the shocking incident, which happened in the Blavatnik Building of the Tate Modern.

"I heard the impact and then screaming from above as a woman screamed 'he's my son! he's my son!'," one witness told the Mirror Online.

"I went inside because the screaming was horrific, the boy didn't make any noise but the people from the viewing platform were screaming."

Admin worker Nancy Barnfield, 47, of Rochdale, was at the 10th floor viewing gallery with a friend and their children when her friend heard a "loud bang".

Ms Barnfield said she turned around and saw the "hysterical" woman screaming: "Where's my son, where's my son?"

Members of the public quickly gathered around a man who was nearby, she added.

She said a person, who was restrained by members of the public before the police arrived, "just stood there and was quite calm".

Male arrested after child thrown from viewing platform of Tate Modern in Bankside #SE1 #Southwark https://t.co/3SaKIyVg1F — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) 4 August 2019

Another bystander, Reetta Sahlman, 34, who arrived two minutes before the commotion broke out, said:

"People were waiting outside, they said they'd heard someone screaming. They said he didn't fall all the way down onto the grass.

"Someone said they heard yelling and then the helicopter landed.

"I was there when someone was carrying out the stretcher with a body. We didn't know what condition he was in.

"They weren't running, it took them a good ten minutes to bring him across the cordon.

"I'm grateful I didn't see what was going on, I can't imagine what their family is going through."

We can confirm a 6-year-old child was taken to hospital today following an incident at Tate Modern & is in critical condition. A 17-year-old male was arrested on site. Tate is working closely with the police. All our thoughts are with the child and his family. — Tate (@Tate) 4 August 2019

Lucy Evans, 29 and Tom Reid, 26, from South London, who were both at the Tate Modern, told The Sun Online: "We were inside on the 3rd floor when it happened.

"We saw they were stopping people from going in. We heard someone fell from the balcony.

"There was quite a bit of confusion, no one was telling us what was going on.

"We went to the cafe to get some food when we saw from the look on people's faces that something was going on.

"What happened is shocking no matter where it took place. You wouldn't expect this in a museum."

Alex Orton wrote on Twitter: "Trapped inside Tate Modern. Police and air ambulance here.

"Story from a witness is that a child has fallen (been pushed) from a balcony. Quite terrifying."

A London Ambulance service spokesman said that after they were called at 2:40pm two ambulance crews were sent to the scene as well as the air ambulance.

"We treated a person at the scene and took them to hospital as a priority," the spokesman added.

The Tate Modern was the UK's most popular tourist attraction in 2018 after being visited 5.9 million times, according to the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions.

With the schools having broken up and holiday season begun, there are likely to have been thousands of visitors to the gallery on Sunday.

This story was originally published in The Sun and is reprinted with permission.