Teen threatened to hit elderly woman with his skateboard

Hamish Broome
| 7th Jun 2017 4:15 PM
ORDEAL: A Goonellabah woman was stood over by a young teen who threatened to hit her over the head with his skateboard.
ORDEAL: A Goonellabah woman was stood over by a young teen who threatened to hit her over the head with his skateboard. Hamish Broome

AN ELDERLY Goonellabah woman has experienced a terrifying ordeal this morning after a young teenage boy threatened to hit her with his skateboard if he didn't hand over money.

When the 72-year-old ran to get help, she returned to find the windscreen of her car had been smashed.

The incident unfolded at about 11am this morning in the Goonellabah Sports and Aquatic Centre carpark, right in front of the nearby skate park.

The frightening experience has prompted calls for Lismore City Council to install security cameras in the area, where there are currently none.

The woman, who did not wish to be named, said a boy aged between 12 and 14 approached her as she was rummaging through her handbag to find her car keys.

He asked her for a money and when she refused, he lifted his skateboard several times over his shoulders before threatening "I'll hit you, I'll hit you”.

The woman said she "didn't cower” from him and insisted she had no money.

After shouting for help she went to the Goonellabah Sports and Aquatic Centre, before returning with a staff member to find her windscreen smashed.

Richmond Local Area Command Inspector Susie Johnston confirmed the incident happened at about 11.15am this morning.

The assailant was described as a male, aged 12-14 years, with olive skin, and short golden coloured hair, and about 1.50cm tall, and was wearing a grey cap.

She urged any witnesses to come forward to Lismore police.

Meanwhile, the victim's shaken husband has called for the council to install security cameras in the area.

"They should have security cameras there. A murder could have taken place.”

"If she had hit my wife on the head with the skateboard, she could have been dead,” he said.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  crime northern rivers

