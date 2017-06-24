Teen threatened at gun-point as residents told to lock up

Generic file photo of a gun, not used in this incident.

A MAN who tried to rob a teen at gunpoint early this morning near Lismore remains on the run today as police make an appeal for information.

Just after 1.10am this Saturday, emergency services were called to a home on Ballina Rd following reports that a teenager had been robbed.

Investigators were told a man armed with a firearm threatened a 17-year-old boy and demanded money before fleeing empty handed.

Richmond Local Area Command police attended the scene and conducted an extensive search of the area.

Police officers in bullet proof vests asked some Goonellabah residents to lock their doors and report any suspicious activity.

On Lismore Information Exchange, Court Betterridge wrote:

"Cops came and spoke to us and asked for descriptions of people running.

"They then put on their bullet proof vests and have now left.

"They had all ways of Taylor Avenue blocked off. Something big whatever it is.

"It was (undercover police officers) that spoke to us and told us to go inside and lock the doors."

No one was injured during the incident.

Initial inquiries suggest the offender and the victim are known to each other.

No description of the offender has been released and no arrests have been made.

Investigators are urging anyone with information in relation to the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.