Police have arrested a teenager after a taser incident near Nimbin.
News

Teen with taser chases couple down street

8th May 2018 7:41 AM

A TEENAGER has been charged after he allegedly chased a couple down a street while armed with a taser.

Police said a juvenile yesterday drove a car to Tulsia Laneway, about 5km north east of Nimbin.

It's alleged he parked his car in the laneway and started screaming and acting suspiciously.

A man and woman who were walking past tried to help him, but he produced a taser and started chasing the couple down the street.

Police were called and arrested the teenager without incident.

A search of the young man's vehicle allegedly located the taser and a small amount of methylamphetamine and cannabis.

He was taken to Lismore Police Station where he was charged with the following offences:

  • Armed with intent
  • Possess prohibited weapon
  • Intimidation
  • Supply prohibited drug
  • Possess prohibited drug (x2)
  • Drive while suspended.

He was given conditional bail and will in Lismore Childrens court next month.

Police said it was the third taser arrest in the past few days.

"A taser is classified as a prohibited weapon, and even possessing one could lead to jail time," Richmond Police District Senior Constable David Henderson said.

"If you have one of these tasers I strongly suggest you dispose of it.

"They can be handed into police, no questions asked.

"If you have any information about people selling tasers please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000."

