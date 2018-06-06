Teen surfer invents 'revolutionary' sunscreen

FIFTEEN-year-old Josh Apitz has created a surfer's dream: a completely non-slip, chemical-free sunscreen.

Growing up in Mudgeeraba on the Gold Coast the keen surfer began hitting the waves at age 12, but due to his grandfather and dad previously suffering from skin cancer, his mum would force him to wear natural sunscreen.

"I got to the stage where I stopped wearing sunscreen completely," Josh said.

"It was super slippery on my hands and my whole body was greasy ... I'd duck dive and just slip, even my board wax was slippery."

After doing some research, Josh was shocked to discover two out of every three Australians will be diagnosed with skin cancer within their lifetime and realised he needed to protect himself somehow. But it was while watching people sun bake from a hotel window Josh had his epiphany. He would create his own 100 per cent natural non-slip sunscreen that was Australian made and owned.

Josh began contacting and talking with several Australian manufacturers for samples of his new formulation. After months of research and receiving multiple samples he perfected his formulae by testing them with surfing and sporting friends. Eight months later SPF 50 + Seagull Milk Sunscreen was born.

He found it wasn't only the surfers who were excited by the product, other large groups of people avoid wearing sunscreen because its slippery effects.

While Josh couldn't reveal every ingredient in Seagull Milk Sunscreen, he said the only active ingredient that existed in it was zinc oxide.

"Zinc Oxide is naturally made, there's no chemicals in it," he said.

Since then Josh has created his website www.seagullmilk.com and had the opportunity to share his creation with professional surfers such as two-time reigning world champion John 'John' Florence, Lakey Peterson and Ace Buchan.

Josh and his mentors, co-founders of Teen Biz HQ Ben and Sheri Jones, have set up an Indiegogo campaign to help raise funds for the manufacturing costs - https://igg.me/at/seagull-milk

The campaign provides the worldwide community access to pre-order Josh's Seagull Milk at a discounted price before it hits the retail market.

"We've raised $300 so far with people pre-ordering," he said.

"Pre order's should arrive to people around November, ready for summer 2019.

"Thanks to everyone who have supported me so far, especially my Mum, Dad and mentors. I'm stoked"

.