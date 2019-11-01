Teen stole cigarettes from man, sold them to buy drugs, food

A YOUTH who kicked a man in the head and robbed him of about $1100 worth of cigarettes has been imprisoned.

Daniel Connors, now 19, faced Lismore District Court for sentencing on Friday.

Connors and two minors -- who cannot be named for legal reasons -- robbed a man of a bag containing about $1120 worth of cigarettes from the Woolworths car park in Goonellabah on the evening of December 6 last year.

The court heard the group could be seen on CCTV watching the victim purchase the cigarettes.

They then approached him, while he was sitting in his car, and pried the bag containing the goods from him.

Connors had pleaded guilty at an early opportunity to aggravated robbery.

A further offence of disposing of stolen property was taken into account in his penalty.

The court heard the minors were the first to suggest the theft and approach the man's car.

Connors asked the the victim for a cigarette, and he replied he had none.

He then kicked the man in the face before the group fled the scene.

The court heard he gave one pack each to his co-offenders, another to a friend to whom he owed money.

He sold the rest to drug dealers so he could buy drugs and food, the court heard.

Judge Dina Yehia accepted he'd shown "genuine remorse” and had pleaded guilty early on.

"He acknowledged the victim was probably terrified by what happened,” she said.

"He told police ... what he did made him feel 'like shit'.”

Judge Yehia said it was significant that there was no weapon involved and she found the crime was "opportunistic”.

"While the injury suffered by the victim is not substantial as to operate as an aggravating factor, I have had regard to the harm done to the victim,” she said.

The court heard of difficulties in Connors' background and his first forays into drug use from a young age.

"While I'm guarded about his prospects of rehabilitation ... there are some positive signs,” Judge Yehia said.

"He has genuine remorse, he has the strong support of his family and he's committed to his two children.”

She convicted Connors and sentenced him to two years' prison, with a 10 month non-parole period that ends on January 10 next year.