Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Teen still at large after courthouse escape

Matt Collins
by
19th Feb 2019 10:24 AM | Updated: 10:34 AM

POLICE are still searching for the male who escaped from Murgon Courthouse yesterday afternoon.

A QPS spokesman said police have been knocking on doors in the Murgon and Cherbourg area but the male escapee, who is believed to be 17, is still at large.

Police have not disclosed specific details about the escapee because he is a juvenile.

The spokesman said there was nothing to indicate the juvenile had left the region.

This information comes after the offender escaped police custody yesterday at approximately 3pm from the Murgon courthouse.

Police have been doing patrols in the area searching for the juvenile in a red singlet and dark shorts.

"Murgon police have an idea of where the prisoner is and are heading out to have a look now," a QPS spokesman said.

WANT TO SEE MORE LIKE THIS?

cherbourg crime court house escapee editors picks escape murgon court house murgon crime murgon police prison escapee qps south burnett crime
South Burnett

Top Stories

    Search suspended for missing Ballina swimmer

    premium_icon Search suspended for missing Ballina swimmer

    News SURF club patrols, police, marine rescue, SES and community members have been searching for the man since Saturday.

    • 19th Feb 2019 11:37 AM
    Our disregard for safety: Are we dare devils or just dumb?

    premium_icon Our disregard for safety: Are we dare devils or just dumb?

    Lifestyle SCU expert explains why we ignore safety warnings from authority

    POLL: It's almost election day, who's got your vote?

    POLL: It's almost election day, who's got your vote?

    Politics Four candidates are putting their hand up to be the next Ballina MP