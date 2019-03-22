Teen starts his new business perfecting your lawns

Adam's Grass Service owner Adam Weule is taking on clients after starting up a new lawn service business in the area.

Adam's Grass Service owner Adam Weule is taking on clients after starting up a new lawn service business in the area. Marc Stapelberg

ADAM Weule is living proof that age should never hold someone back from kicking life goals.

The 18-year-old Alstonville local made the dream of becoming his own boss a reality by starting up his first landscaping business, Adam's Grass Services.

The business idea has been in the works for about six months, and with the help of his father, who is also an experienced landscaper and his grandparents, Adam got on his ride on mower to manicure his first customer's lawn last week.

"I decided to start this business because my dad's in the industry as well, and I've learnt everything I know from him," Adam said.

"He's been doing it for 15 years, so I have many school holidays with him under my belt.

"It feels good to get it going, and so far, it's going well...it's been steady.

"The best thing about the job is working my own hours and I love being in gardens."

After finishing highschool in year 10, Adam began working at Coles, but soon decided it wasn't his life's calling.

"This is what I want to do," he said.

"I'm good at it and I always show up and do a good job."

Using "state of the art equipment," Adam's Grass Services offers lawn mowing, gardening, green waste removals, acreage moving, and hedge trimming and services the Alstonville, Ballina, Ocean Shores, Casino square and everywhere in between.

"The most important thing about lawn maintenance is getting your grass cut regularly," he said.

His advice to others thinking of starting a small business was to "try and have family support if you can and some money behind you."

"I hope to grow the business and build my clientele up and eventually have employees working for me when it takes off," he said.